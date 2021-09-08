Superior Search & Rescue invites community to learn about new technology

MASS CITY, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Search & Rescue will have new technology on display on Sunday, September 12 between 5:00 and 7:00 P.M. at the Greenland Volunteer Fire Department fire hall.

During the afternoon they will be having a training session for members of Superior Search & Rescue along with local first responders. Then the newly renovated mobile command and control center will be available for public walk-throughs as well as a demonstration of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) drone technology.

The upgraded equipment was partially funded through a grant from the Portage Health Foundation. Responders can now digitally map a local search area, track and coordinate rescue teams, pilot a UAV, process both visual and infrared data in real-time and run radio communications, all from one location.

Search & Rescue and Community Emergency Response Team members will also be available to talk about how to become a volunteer with the organizations and help provide a valuable service to the community in times of need.

