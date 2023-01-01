DUNCAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A 13-year-old girl from Missouri is dead following a snowmobile incident on Saturday morning in Duncan Township of Houghton County.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers from Calumet responded to DNR Trail 8, near M-28 around 11:53 a.m. Saturday for a single snowmobile crash.

Authorities determined the teen driver had a serious head injury. They believe she had been moving over to let oncoming snowmobile traffic pass, when the deep snow pulled her from the trail. The investigation showed she lost control of the snowmobile and hit a tree.

The teen was taken to Baraga County Memorial Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

MSP reports the driver was operating under supervision from her father.

The incident remains under investigation.