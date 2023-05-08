HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Sunday’s graduation at Finlandia University was a celebration for the long hours and years dedicated to higher education.

“It’s wonderful when you see all the families,” said Tim Pinnow, President, Finlandia University. “I was walking out and a number of them stopped me just to say thank you. When you see the kind of effect you have, that’s why people in education do this.”

As Finlandia University prepares to shut its doors, this graduation day carried a little more gravity.

“Probably how bittersweet the ending is,” said Madeline Wiggins. “Everything I’ve learned, all the professors and all the friends and being able to play college sports, even though it was a small institution.”

After more than a century in the Copper Country, Finlandia is closing. But hopefully, the spirit and ideas of the institution will live on. The class of 2023 is ready to take action, and carry on the memory of Finlandia.