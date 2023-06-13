HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Three nonprofits in the Keweenaw are merging to form one organization known as the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation.

A release from Portage Health Foundation on Tuesday states that the new group represents all services, programs and opportunities offered by Portage Health Foundation, Dial Help and Copper Country Senior Meals.

“The transition to a hybrid-operating foundation is one other form of investment in our community’s health,” said Kevin Store, President/CEO of Copper Shores Community Health Foundation. “We’ll continue our granting along with more direct services as is being asked for by our community.”

The new name comes after Portage Health Foundation previously announced mergers with Copper Country Senior Meals in March of 2021 and Dial Help in April of 2023.

Portage Health Foundation said the following about the goal of the newly-formed organization to positiviely influence lives in the Copper Country:

The mission of the organization remains the same – to positively influence a healthful community through enhanced philanthropy and collaboration. The combined effort will lead to better opportunities to identify and fill gaps in services and programing in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

You can learn more about Copper Shores Community Health Foundation’s services, programs and opportunities at coppershores.org.