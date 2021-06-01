Three people arrested in Houghton County drug bust

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich (WJMN) – Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested three people from Houghton County involved in selling illegal drugs. The three suspects are involved in separate investigations and are not related.

After a two-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and officers from Houghton City PD

arrested Jason Paananen, 45-year-old, from Houghton, MI on one count of Delivery of Suboxone,

a 7-year felony. Pannanen was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County, and his bond

was set at $5,000.

After a three-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and deputies from the Houghton

County Sheriff Department arrested Sally Gibson, 34-year-old, from Calumet, MI on three counts

of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony. Gibson was arraigned in 97th District Court,

Houghton County and her bond was set at $5,000 on each count.

After a four-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and deputies from the Houghton

County Sheriff Department arrested Martin Myllyoja, 38-year-old, from Dollar Bay, MI on three

counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, and one count of Delivery of

Suboxone, a 7-year felony. Myllyoja was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County, and

his bond was set at $10,000.