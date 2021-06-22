Traffic alert: Portage Lake Lift Bridge goes through maintenance this week

Copper Country
Posted: / Updated:
Work continueson Portage Lift Bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be conducting routine scheduled maintenance of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock beginning Wednesday, requiring bridge lifts.

Cable greasing is scheduled for Wednesday night, June 23, and early Thursday morning, June 24. This work will require several bridge lifts, up to 30 minutes each. These lifts are scheduled to begin after 11 p.m. Wednesday and be completed by 6 a.m. Thursday. Resulting closures will affect vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. This schedule is weather-dependent and may be adjusted.

MDOT says this work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories