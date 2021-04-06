Traffic Alert: Portage Lake Lift Bridge testing Tuesday night

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Lake Lift Bridge that connects Houghton and Hancock is undergoing testing Tuesday night, which means there will be some traffic delays.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to start the testing at 7 p.m. The bridge will be raised six times to examine electrical work performed over the winter months.

The lifts may result in delays for drivers, bikers, and walkers.

Each lift will last 15 to 20 minutes. In between, traffic will be cleared on both sides.

Testing should wrap up around 10 p.m.

If you don’t live in the area, you can watch the tests from Michigan Tech’s webcam.