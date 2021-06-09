Traffic light update to begin in Calumet, lane closures may occur

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will upgrade the traffic signal on US-41 at School Street in Calumet starting around June 14.

They expect to be done with the project in August. The project will cost $233,000 and will modernize the traffic signal. It includes installation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) connected vehicle components at the intersection.

The new signal has an updated box span design which increases safety for maintenance workers and positions signal heads over each lane for better visibility. ITS technologies will allow for future vehicle-to-infrastructure communications.

During the work, traffic shifts and single-lane closures will occur to maintain traffic. A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.