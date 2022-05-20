HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have been arrested following a two week investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET).

A 22 year old woman from Calumet, MI and a 38 year old man from Lake Linden, MI were arrested for Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20 year felony.

UPSET detectives learned that the suspects were living in a U-Haul truck and selling meth out of the back of the vehicle. Detectives purchased methamphetamine multiple times from the suspects over the course of five days. They then set up surveillance on the truck in the backyard of a residence in Calumet.

The suspects were stopped on Pine St in Calumet after leaving the residence in the U-Haul truck. UPSET says detectives seized a small amount of methamphetamine, digital scales, and $800 cash that included the money used by detectives to make the purchases over the investigation.

The initial investigation during the traffic stopped revealed a connection with the 69 year old man from Hazel Park, MI who was arrested last weekend by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department.

UPSET says the suspects’ names will not be released until their arraignment in 97th District Court, Houghton County. The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted in the investigation by MSP–Calumet Post, Houghton County Sheriff and MSP-Calumet K-9 unit.

If you have information regarding illegal drugs in your community, you are asked to contact UPSET at (906) 228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on their website.