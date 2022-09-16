BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 15, 2022, following a four-month investigation, detectives from Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 22 year old female from Baraga, Michigan and a 40 year old male from Milwaukee, Wisconsin for Possession of Cocaine, a four year felony.

UPSET detectives had developed information that the suspects had been bringing in large quantities of fentanyl to Baraga County. Detectives were able to determine that the suspects were traveling back from Milwaukee, WI on September 15th and set up surveillance to locate the vehicle. The vehicle was located on US-141 and a traffic stop was conducted by the MSP Hometown Security Team near Covington, Michigan.

An exterior search of the vehicle was conducted by HST K-9 at which time the K-9 indicated that illegal drugs were in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, troopers discovered a small amount of cocaine. While troopers were searching the suspects, they found 20 grams of fentanyl on the female passenger.

The suspects names will not be released until their arraignment in 97th District Court, Baraga County. The case is being reviewed by the Baraga County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, a 20-year felony, are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Calumet Post, KBIC Tribal Police, Baraga County Sheriff and Dynamite Towing.