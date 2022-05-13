HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced Friday that two people have been arrested following a one-month investigation. Kellen Werdlow (33) and Johnathon Knuckles (28) of Detroit were arrested on charges related to Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, a 20 year felony.

UPSET says detectives believed that the suspects had been bringing in large quantities of heroin to sell in Houghton County for several months. On May 12, 2022, detectives determined the suspects were traveling from Detroit to Houghton County.

MSP Hometown Security Team pulled over the suspects after they left a home near Atlantic Mine. According to UPSET, detectives executed a search warrant at the residence at the same time of the traffic stop and seized 7 grams of heroin with a street value of $1,700.

UPSET says the heroin tested positive for Fentanyl compound. During the search of the vehicle and passengers, troopers recovered approximately $3,800 in cash and numerous cell phones and other drug paraphernalia.

Both Werdlow and Knuckles were arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County and bond was set at $100,000 cash for Werdlow and $150,000 cash for Knuckles.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, Houghton Count Sheriff Department and Superior Service.

If you have information regarding illegal drugs in your community, you are asked to contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip on UPSET’s website.