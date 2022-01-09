HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On January 7, troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to a structure fire in Portage Township with reports of two people trapped inside the residence.

The two people have now been confirmed deceased, their identities are being withheld until positive identification is obtained through autopsies later this week. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Otter Lake Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Stanton Twp. Fire Department and Chassell fire department responded to the incident.