EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Keweenaw County on Wednesday night.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies came upon the crash along highway M26 near Cat Harbor in Eagle Harbor Township at approximately 11:36 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 8.

A vehicle driven by 21-year-old Jack Kilpela of Hancock was traveling westbound on M26 when police say he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Kilpela was accompanied by a 21-year-old woman whose name has not been released. Both Kilpela and the passenger were critically injured in the crash, according to police.

Both occupants were trapped in the vehicle and were extricated from the vehicle by the Copper Harbor Volunteer Fire Department.

The occupants were transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital by Mercy Ambulance and were were later flown to UP Health Systems Marquette for further treatment.

Alcohol and speed are both believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Harbor Volunteer Fire Department, and the Eagle Harbor First Responders.