HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – High school students from L’Anse, Calumet, and Baraga attended Finlandia University’s FinnU Shark Day on Wednesday.

The students learned about basic marketing concepts and what it means to be an entrepreneur.

“This is our competition that very much mirrors [the TV show] Shark Tank but we put it on for the students. Their job is to come up with an idea that’s unique, that’s different, that fits a need that we see within our local community or our nation, or even globally. They are to take that idea and present it in a 90-second to 120-second presentation to our sharks, our judges,” said Jason Dart, associate director of admissions at Finlandia University.

The final winners were awarded a $2,500 scholarship to attend Finlandia to be used in the fall of 2022 or 2023. A group of senior boys from L’Anse High School won the competition for their concept of a waistband to hold insulin pumps.

“I’m a diabetic, and I kind of came up with the idea and they leaned on it. Having a pump, and having this tube. It gets caught on a lot of things so having something that will be close to your body and help conceal it was a great idea,” said DySean Allen, a senior at L’Anse High School.

Finlandia University plans to make FinnU Shark Day an annual event and invite more U.P. schools in the future.

