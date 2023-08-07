COPPER COUNTRY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded $5 million in grants to 17 organizations across the state as part of the second round of funding for the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency program (MI-HOPE).

MI-HOPE is a program federally funded by the American Rescue Plan to help homeowners with home repairs and upgrades to enhance energy efficiency. By partnering with local government and nonprofit agencies, MI-HOPE supports Michigan households by facilitating home improvements including, roof and window replacement, HVAC modifications, electrical and appliance upgrades, storm door installation and more.

In the Upper Peninsula, two agencies received funding. Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Community Action Agency received $250,000 and Copper Country Habitat for Humanity received $500,000. Recipients can receive up to $25,000 per property for home efficiency upgrades.

“I just want to make sure that everybody knows that this is income restricted at 300% Federal Poverty Level and you have to experience a financial hardship due to COVID, which is either a loss of income or increased living expenses,” said MSHDA Housing Initiatives Director Tonya Joy. “So, there are two major criteria. You also have to have been with occupying the home for a minimum of 12 months prior to the application date.”

One of the other 17 subrecipients was the Salvation Army Great Lakes Division, who subsequently decided to allocate their $500K in funding across four Michigan counties — three of them being in the U.P. (Chippewa, Mackinac and Luce).

Applications for additional MI-HOPE funding rounds are open to nonprofit agencies and local governments. For more information or to apply, visit Michigan.gov/MI-HOPE.