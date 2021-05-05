U.P. Road Trip: The Keweenaw Peninsula

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Peninsula is home to a variety of outdoor activities, history, restaurants and breweries.

The area is a favorite spot to visit for many. Brad Barnett, executive director of the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau, says they are well known for outdoor recreation.

“The Keweenaw Peninsula is really a year-round outdoor recreation destination so for anyone that truly loves and embraces the great outdoors it doesn’t get much better than the Keweenaw Peninsula,” said Barnett. “We may be best known for being home to Isle Royale National Park which was recently named by National Geographic as one of the top destinations in the world for 2021, we were excited about that, but for those who are perhaps a little less adventurous and they don’t want to make the trip out to Isle Royale, we have hundreds of miles of hiking and biking trails, we have 120 miles of Lake Superior Shoreline which are great for public beaches, so getting outside is what we do best.”

The area is also well known for its history.

“We are home to the Keweenaw National Historic Park and so that helps visitors come and learn about copper mining history that occurred in the 1800s and early 1900s and today you can go and visit an underground copper mine and see how that was done 200 years ago and it’s a great experience,” said Barnett.

Barnett says it’s easy to plan an entire vacation in the Keweenaw Peninsula and some visitors are surprised by how much there is to see.

“We have a lot of visitors who come up to the Upper Peninsula maybe to see Pictured Rocks or another attraction and they have the Keweenaw on their to-do list but once they get here they realize they really could have planned their entire vacation up here,” said Barnett. “So we’re constantly told that you know one, that we wish we had planned more time and two, there’s just so much to do and see here and one of the things we always tell people right if you love to mountain bike we have a different trail system, not a different trail, a different trail system, for every day of the week up here we have almost 100 miles of single track mountain bike trails.”

Barnett’s tips for visiting the area are to plan ahead and ask locals where they like to go.

“Plan ahead, make sure you have your trip well documented because once you get here you’re gonna be exposed to a lot of new things that maybe you didn’t know about the Keweenaw so you want to make sure you have enough time to check off those bucket list items when you get up here,” said Barnett. “The other thing is, just talk to locals, I mean sometimes they’re going to have the best recommendations so if you visit the Keweenaw Brewing Company, you go to the taproom or again you go to a restaurant you know just ask people what they would suggest because there’s so many nooks and cranies here you know that people don’t know about and everyone’s got their favorite secret spot.”