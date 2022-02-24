HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Trudy Olsson a member of the Mont Ripley Ski Patrol has been inducted into the National Ski Patrol Hall of Fame.

Olsson is the second resident of the Upper Peninsula to be inducted into the NSP Hall of Fame. The National Ski Patrol is a 29,000 member organization founded in 1938 and has inducted 80 individuals into the Hall of Fame. Olson is an active National Ski Patroller and has helped lead the volunteer organization locally, regionally and nationally.

In 1997, Olsson was named National Outstanding Administrative Patroller, was elected to the NSPS in 2000, has received a National Distinguished Service award and multiple Merit Star awards. Olsson has also been a key part of recruiting and training at Mont Ripley. She has brought hundreds of well-trained skiers into the patrol for over 40 years.