CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — The United Methodist Women will host a pulled turkey sandwich luncheon beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Calumet United Methodist Church. All meals will be take-out.

The sale will run until the food runs out. The cost of the luncheon will be $10 and will include coleslaw, cranberry sauce and a cookie. Rada cutlery will be available for purchase.

The public is invited.

The church, which is handicapped accessible, is located on the corner of Church Street and U.S. 41.