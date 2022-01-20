LAIRD TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday January, 18 around 11:30 a.m. troopers from the Calumet Michigan State Police Post responded to a structure fire in Laird Township in Houghton County.

Initial investigation led to one unidentified deceased person being located. Continued investigation led to the discovery of another unidentified deceased person in the structure. Positive identification has not yet been made but the victims are thought to be 37-year-old Christopher Fogg and 5-year-old Leonidas Fogg.

The investigation is still ongoing.