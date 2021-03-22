Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center holding COVID vaccine clinic Wednesday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) will be providing a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Hancock on Wednesday, March 24th.

The clinic will be held at 821 Water Street in Hancock from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The vaccine is available to all people 50 years of age and older and those 18-49 years of age who have qualifying health conditions.

Vaccines are available by appointment only; walk-ins will not be accepted. To be added to the list to be vaccinated, call 906-483-1060.

