Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center to hold vaccine clinic for teens ages 16 and 17

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) is hosting a COVID19 vaccine clinic for those 16-17 years of age on Friday, May 7th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The clinic will use the Pfizer vaccine and will be held at Upper Great Lakes Hancock Family Health Center – Pediatrics at 500 Campus Drive, Suite 5, Hancock, MI.

If you would like to participate, call UGL’s Pediatrics clinic at 906-483-1700 to schedule an appointment. Second doses will be scheduled for May 28th.

Please note:

• Do not come to the clinic if you are sick or not feeling well or are in isolation or

quarantine.

• The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

• Open to those 16-17 years of age.

• Masks are required.

• No out-of-pocket costs. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.