UPSET arrests man on five-count warrant, including delivery of methamphetamine

COPPER CITY, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – On February 18, 2021, following a four-month investigation, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested Shawn Bell, a 28-year-old male from Detroit, on a five-count warrant.

The charges include Delivery of Methamphetamine, a 20-year felony, Possession of MDMA, a 10-year felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a 5-year felony, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon, a five-year felony, and Possession of Hydrocodone, a four-year felony.

The arrest is a result of a search warrant conducted on the 300 block of Seneca Street in Copper City on Nov. 24, 2020. During the search of the residence methamphetamine, MDMA, and numerous prescription pills were seized. A shotgun and rifle were also recovered during the search.

Bell was arrested at a traffic stop on Feb. 18 after attempting to leave his house by UPSET detectives and MSP Hometown Security Team. A search of the vehicle led to detectives seizing a large amount of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and cash. An additional search warrant was executed at the Seneca Street residence in Copper City. Detectives seized a pistol, shotgun, digital scale, and other electronic devices.

Bell was arraigned in 97th District Court, Houghton County and his bond was set at $50,000. The case is being reviewed by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP – Hometown Security Team, MSP- Emergency Support Team, MSP-Calumet Post, Houghton County Sheriff, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Homeland Security Agency.

Contact UPSET at 906-228-1002 or leave an anonymous tip at www.upsetdrugs.com.