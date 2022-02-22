L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – On February 18, 2022, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people from Baraga County involved in selling illegal drugs. The two suspects are involved in separate investigations and are not related.

After a one-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from MSP–Calumet Post arrested a 37-year-old man, from Lanse, MI on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, 20-year felony and Habitual Offender-4th Offense. During his arrest troopers seized several types of prescription drugs that he was not prescribed.

During a separate one-month investigation, detectives from UPSET and troopers from the MSP-Calumet Post arrested a 39-year-old, from Lanse, MI on one count of Delivery of Methamphetamine, 20-year felony and Habitual Offender-3rd Offense.

Both suspects are lodged at the Baraga County Jail and their names are being withheld pending arraignment in 97th District Court, Baraga County.