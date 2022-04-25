HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced that work on a project to rebuild a stretch of US-41 in Houghton will begin on Monday, May 2, 2022. MDOT and the City of Houghton are investing $9.6 million into the project, which will encompass 1.1 miles in total.

Work on the project began last year, but was suspended during the winter months. MDOT says work this year will focus on the segment from Isle Royale Street to Pearl Street and include widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane. It will include storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

MDOT says Northbound US-41 will remain on its normal route, while southbound US-41 will be detoured for most of the 2022 construction season. The detour route will begin on southbound M-26 at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to Sharon Avenue and end at MacInnes Drive.

Local traffic will be maintained along Montezuma Avenue to Shelden Avenue. Temporary traffic signals will be installed at Military Road and Portage Street to replace the existing four-way stops and ensure smoother traffic flow.

The project is estimated to complete on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Based on economic modeling, MDOT says the investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 114 jobs.