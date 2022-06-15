LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – Laurium Village Police Department is looking for information on an

individual(s) that have been breaking into vehicles in the Village of Laurium.

According to Laurium Village Police Departmet, over the last several days there have been numerous reports of breaking and entering.

“We are unsure of the intention for the break-in,” said Kurt Erkkila, Chief of Police for Laurium

Village. “We are assuming it’s to commit larceny. A friendly reminder to make sure your vehicles

are locked, and valuables removed.”

The surveillance video provided by a Laurium Village resident shows an individual entering their

vehicle at 2:59 am Wednesday morning. Judging by the video, the suspect appears to be a male young adult and six feet Erkkila said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurium Village Police Department at 906-337-

4000.

You can watch the videos below: