HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Viking Cruises ship Octantis has canceled a planned visit to Houghton on Wednesday. The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce says the decision was made due to a fog advisory and high winds forecasted throughout the day.

The chamber of commerce says fog and high winds are expected to cause safety concerns for entering/exiting the canal and tendering passengers from the cruise ship. The ship would have been anchored outside of Dollar Bay in Portage Lake.

Previously, the ship’s last planned stop in the Keweenaw was canceled due to weather concerns last month.

“It’s a bit disappointing, but safety is the top priority,” expressed Brad Barnett, executive director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I know the community was excited to see the Octantis in the Keweenaw Waterway, but we’ll have to wait a few more weeks until their next planned visit.”

The 665′ ship remains scheduled to make additional visits to the Keweenaw throughout the summer.