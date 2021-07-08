Village of L’Anse awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJMN) – The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $307 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 32 states and Puerto Rico.

The investments were announced following President Biden’s recent announcement of a Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework that will invest in clean drinking water. The framework will replace all lead pipes and service lines in the United States and help address barriers faced by communities of color, Tribal communities and rural America.

“Every community needs safe, reliable and modern water and wastewater systems,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The consequences of decades of disinvestment in physical infrastructure have fallen most heavily on communities of color. This is why USDA is investing in water infrastructure in rural and Tribal communities that need it most to help them build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before.”

The projects are financed through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to help safeguard public health and safety in rural communities by eliminating outdated pipes and service lines. Rural infrastructure will be improved for 250,000 residents and businesses.

In Michigan there are two projects being funded. The Village of L’anse will receive a $500,000 loan and a $1.5 million grant for sewar improvements. The project will replace or cure-in-place slip lining the sewar main and replacing/upgrading wastewater treatment plant sludge storage, headworks, primary clarifier, electrical aeration blowers and replace four lift stations. The project will benefit 1,799 residents in the area.

The City of Stanton in Montcalm County will receive a $1,742,000 loan. They will use it to improve 4,375 feet of water main with hydrants, valves, service laterals and restoration benefitting 849 local residents.

To learn more about these and other resources for rural areas, contact a USDA Rural Development state office.