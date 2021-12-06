Village of Laurium welcomes a visit from Santa on December 18

LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – Children and families can visit with Santa after the town’s Santa Parade on December 18.
Santa will be at the corner of Hecla and Lake Linden Avenue at 5:30 P.M. for pictures, hot chocolate and treats.
“The holiday season is always a magical time,” said Jessica Hrebec, village trustee. “We are excited to hold a special event for children and see the holidays through their eyes.”
If there is inclement weather, Santa will be at the Laurium Village Town Hall instead.
