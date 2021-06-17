Vollwerth’s Meats Motorcycle Hillclimb to take place on Saturday

Photo courtesy of Vollwerth’s Meats Hillclimb organizers. The Defending King of the Hill is Mass City’s Mike Kirtland and the Pat’s Motorsports team. Kirtland will be competing again this year against a previous King of the Hill, Mike Chopp of Houghton.

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual Vollwerth’s Meats Motorcycle Hillclimb at Whealkate will take place on Saturday, June 19.

The event is sanctioned by the Mid America Snow and Terrain Expert Racers, MASTERS Racing Circuit, and presented by Pat’s Motorsports. The event dates back to the 1970s. This year there will be some changes to the challenge.

Triest Forest Products allows the MASTERS to use the steep bluff. This year there will be some changes to the hillclimb.

“We’re going to put in small jumps on the hill. Not just to make the hillclimb more challenging for the bikes, but to try to hold back some of the erosion on the hill,” explained Jordan Triest. “We appreciate the help and support from Moyle Construction and Valley View Quarry.”

One of the fan favorites of all MASTERS Hillclimbs is when the Kids under 12 compete in the Wildlife Refuge Cabins ‘Kids King of the Hill.’

“Once again we’ll have Lucas Solberg and his brother competing. We’re going to give them a little longer run this year to help them go farther up the hill,” explained Josh Bramble, MASTERS Official.

The MASTERS is looking for people that would like to help on Friday Afternoon and Saturday to set up the course and help with the hillclimb. If you are interested in helping, call 906-236-1143.

Registration will take place on Friday Afternoon from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday Morning from 8 to 9:15 am.

This year the hillclimbers will be competing for more than the Diamond House International Class Champion Shirts and King of the Hill Jackets, they will be competing for cash in all Non-Youth Classes. With the support of both Premium Spray Foam and Coatings and South Range Convenience, the Mod King of the Hill will get $300 and the Stock King of the Hill will get $200. This is in addition to the cash they win for taking 1st in their class.

Just like the MASTERS had for the WINTERNATIONALS Snowmobile Hillclimb, End of the Earth Entertainment will be providing live Video streaming of the event and producing a Professional Video. Chris Wahmhoff will be directing the Video Production. “People from all over the world will be able to see the thrills and spills of the hillclimb,” Walmhoff explained.

Concessions will be on the ground. People that have not got their Covid-19 shot will have to wear Masks, socially distance, and have Temps taken at the gate.

The gate for the fans will open at 9:30 am. Competition will start after 10:00 am. Gate Admission is $10.00, children 6 and under are Free. Vehicle Parking is $10.00. Fans are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and sunscreen.

The MASTERS states and thanks the sponsors for this year’s Hillclimb. Vollwerth’s Meats, Pat’s Motorsports, M & M Powersports, South Range Convenience, Premium Spray Foam and Coatings, 110th State Representative Greg Markkanen, Acciaca Forest Products, Ron’s Auto Body of Houghton, Matt’s Auto Body and Glass, Superior Transportation and Logistics, Mosquito Inn, 4 Season’s Convenience, Wildlife Refuge Cabins, Diamond House International, Moyle Construction, Valley View Quarry, Christian Motorcyclist Association, Eagle Radio, Adams Township First Responders, End of the Earth Entertainment, and the Daily Mining Gazette.