COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Outdoor Recreation Coalition (KORC) will host the second annual KORC Adopt-a-Beach Clean-Up volunteer event this weekend. The event is planned as part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach annual initiative.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The cleanup will be centered in Copper Harbor, but will focus on all coastlines along the Keweenaw Peninsula, according to KORC.

If you would like to volunteer, KORC says participants should gather at the Community Park in Copper Harbor between 9 and 10 a.m. on Saturday for directions on where to clean, maps, and trash inventory forms. If your group has a location selected already, you are asked to email korc.info@gmail.com for trash collection forms.

Trash bags will be provided, but volunteers are asked to bring work/garden gloves and a water bottle or canteen. Water will be available at the Community Park.

After the cleanup, volunteers are asked to bring trash bags back to Copper Harbor for a weigh-in of the total amount picked up. KORC will dispose of all trash collected at the event.

A community cookout in the park will follow the cleanup, and will include a raffle with prizes donated by area clubs and businesses. Outdoor refreshments and food for volunteers are being provided by The Mariner North.

Organizations participating include Stewards of Bete Grise Preserve, Houghton Keweenaw Conservation District, Keweenaw ATV Club, Copper Harbor Trails Club, Keweenaw Overland Adventure Retreat, and more.

