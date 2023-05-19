COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – Less than 150 people call Copper Harbor home, but every year, thousands of people visit the town at the top of the Keweenaw Peninsula. To keep the area clean and looking good, it takes a lot of work.

The Keweenaw Outdoor Recreation Coalition (KORC) is inviting volunteers to join them for what will be the third annual KORC Keweenaw Clean-Up and Community Cookout. The event is set for Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you would like to help and need some direction, you are asked to report to the KORC tent which will be at Donny Kilpela Memorial Park between 8:45 and 11 a.m. on Saturday. If there’s an area you would like to cleanup, you can start elsewhere and work your way back to the park. You can bring bags of garbage to the KORC for weighing and disposal.

Trash bags will be provided, courtesy of Ace Hardware of Calumet. You are asked to bring your own work gloves. A limited amount of gloves, also provided by Ace will be available.

Starting at 1 p.m., there will be a community cookout in the park, courtesy of The Mariner North.

Volunteers will be eligible to win prizes at the cookout.

Membership and more information is available at www.keweenawoutdoorrecreation.org