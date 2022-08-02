HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – With an hour left for people to cast their ballots, voter turnout in Houghton was down considerably this year.

With many of the candidates running unapposed, and no crucial proposals on the ballot, turnout as of this afternoon was almost half as much as in years past. Houghton City Clerk Ann Volrath puts it into perspective.

“So this year, as of two o’clock, we had 17% of the voters turnout to vote in this election,” said Volrath. “Normally in August we’ll get about 30% turnout so we might have a little less than that.”

Along with the statewide elections, Houghton County had many township races as well as road millage renewals.