CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The CopperDog sled dog races took off from Calumet Friday night. The streets were packed as hundreds came out to watch these dogs do their sport.

“It is a very unique course. It’s a kind of long distance but stage race,” said musher, Maddie Longpre-Harrer. “So it goes through the beautiful Copper Country, through trails that a lot of people get to go on. This year we’re actually going back up and over Brockway Mountain, so that’s a really big deal. The views up there are absolutely gorgeous. So that’s one at a time for sure. Not a lot of people get to see that.”

“It’s a great time,” said spectator, Marcia Kobman. “It’s just very community oriented, with the businesses and all the activity they have here. The fact that they embrace this CopperDog race, and really do, they really do come together and put this on and it’s a fabulous show. We’re really happy to be here.”

For more information on the races and what’s going on throughout the weekend, click here.