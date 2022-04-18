HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – A precautionary water boil is currently in effect in part of Hancock. The City of Hancock said in a Facebook post on Monday that the advisory is for water services in East Hancock from Dunstan Street and eastward to the city limit.

The city says the water boil is in effect due to an emergency water main repair. It is active until two water tests are completed and cleared over a two-day span.

No additional information is known at this time. We will update the story if we receive any updated information.