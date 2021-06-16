Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter holding an online native plant sale

HOUGHTON, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter is holding an online native plant sale.

More than 20 different species are included in the sale, including three different kinds of milkweed, purple coneflower, New England aster, and other garden-worthy natives that will keep your yard blooming well into the fall. Also included are mini-gardens designed for butterflies and bees. All of them provide special benefits to wildlife, especially birds and pollinators.

“The beauty of native plants isn’t just that they are beautiful,” said Marcia Goodrich, president of the Wild One Keweenaw chapter. “Unlike turf grass and many conventional garden plants that originated in Eurasia, native plants have been part of the American landscape for thousands of years. Over the centuries, our native birds and insects came to rely on these plants for their survival.”

According to the Wild Ones, as native plants were replaced by crops and nonnative gardens, bird and insect populations suffered.

“By planting natives, you can help the monarchs, native bees, and birds that depend on them,” said Goodrich.

Customers can order online at keweenaw.wildones.org and pick up their plants in Houghton on June 26-27. More details are available at the website or by contacting Goodrich at marciagoodrich@gmail.com.