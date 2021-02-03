Winter Carnival adapts to COVID-19 safety measures

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University’s 2021 Winter Carnival kicked off on February 3 with a theme of “Our Favorite Cartoons for Snowy Afternoons.”

This year because of COVID-19 things will look different for the event. Scott Sviland, president of Blue Key Honor Society, says one change is that quite a few events will be online.

“We’re having Steve-o the comedian come up and he’s doing a zoom comedian special, we’re doing things like an art competition, trivia night, stuff like that you know to get people excited,” said Sviland. “And then with our in-person events you know we are able to have a few so things like snow volleyball, things of course like the statue building, just of course making sure that everybody is masking up, staying apart when they can and of course following all other COVID protocols.”

For the yearly all-nighter, things will also be different.

“Instead of think like the big statue with the speakers and stuff we’re going to have multiple smaller ones around campus just to create ambiance and what not,” said Sviland. “Some of the things like broomball sadly can’t happen tonight, vending can’t happen tonight, but people will be making those all-nighter statues of course.”

The statues will be judged on Thursday, February 4 in the morning. Sviland says there are around 20 statues that students have spent the month working on this year and 30 all-nighter statues.

“We should have the winners right after that with all of our photos uploaded online,” said Sviland.

This year marks 99 years of Winter Carnival. Sviland says the length of the tradition pushed them to plan this years events in spite of COVID-19.

“We kind of thought you know is this something we can do this year or not, you know I think that tradition really made it so it pushed us to work really hard to make sure that we could have it and it’s definitely something that going back generations people love and remember,” said Sviland.

Sviland says they hope next year for the 100th year of Winter carnival things will be back to normal.

“The theme will then be 100 years of Winter Carnival so just really kind of highlighting all the years of amazing creativity from the students at Michigan Tech, the amazing traditions that we have and really just showcasing that to everybody in the community,” said Sviland.

Sviland says the event has seen great support from community members who also visit to see the statues each year.

“We do ask that people look at our online events, see statues online, but if you do choose to come up please follow our COVID protocols,” said Sviland.

Visitors to campus should fill out the visitor symptom tracker at mtu.edu/flex before they arrive.