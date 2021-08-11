Wisconsin man rescued from High Rock Point after 4 days on Lake Superior

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A 35-year-old man was rescued off of High Rock Point on Monday afternoon after spending 4 days on Lake Superior.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office,the initial investigation shows the man was reported

missing out of Wisconsin. His vehicle was located at Hebard Park, west of Copper Harbor.

He told the Sheriff’s Office he went swimming and ended up getting caught in

the current and was carried about 15 miles to Gull Rock Lighthouse, a small island located off the

the eastern tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

The subject spent a day on Gull Rock before attempting to swim back to the peninsula. He was located by a couple kayaking off the point, who then made the report.

Deputies along with First Responders from Copper Harbor were able to get the man to safety High Rock Point and transport him to Horseshoe Harbor to an awaiting ambulance.

The subject was then transported by Mercy Ambulance to Aspirus Keweenaw and later lifted to UP Health Systems Marquette for treatment of injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office