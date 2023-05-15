LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – The world of competitive eating includes every conceivable thing that can be eaten. We’ve all heard of the famous hot dog eating contest on Coney Island, but did you know there are insect-eating challenges, sticks of butter competitions, pancakes, hamburgers, and fried chicken, if you can eat it, there is a food challenge to go with it. The one thing they all have in common. … all are consumed in gargantuan portions.

Here in the UP, at Miner’s Café in Laurium, they have a pretty daunting food challenge of their own, devouring a five-pound breakfast omelet in under 7 minutes. This enormous meal, known as the Ultimate Omelet, contains 7 eggs, a pound and a half of meat, a pound of cheese, some veggies, and four slices of toast. The challenger… Nathan Klein is a Michigan Tech graduate who has participated in over 200 food challenges.

“Yeah, the most difficult aspect of the challenge was the time. The previous competitor beat it quicker than I did the first time. I know when I did it the first time I tried to hustle, so the time factor was the main issue for this.” Said Klein.

Café owner Pam Hecht says that many people have taken on this challenge in the past including Nathan, however when he lost his crown recently he simply had to return and re-claim his title.

“There was another gentleman who just did 7 minutes and 12 seconds, so that’s what Nathan had to regain. So, he wanted the challenge back.” Said Hecht. “He wanted to win this one.”

Nathan has participated in food challenges across the country, but returning to the UP is his favorite destination.

“I love doing challenges in the UP. I’ve probably done over a dozen now, definitely, my favorite place to go. So, my highlights are everyone I’ve done up here.” Explained Klein.

I know most people are asking how many calories are in such a meal.

So, How many calories are in that thing?

“I don’t want to know.”

Oh, I never even thought about that. I’d say five thousand, it’s got to be.

So how did Nathan do?

“He did 5 minutes and 47 seconds.”

A record that isn’t expected to be broken anytime soon.