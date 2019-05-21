County Road Association releases analysis of county infrastructure needs

THE FOLLOWING IS A MEDIA RELEASE FROM THE COUNTY ROAD ASSOCIATION OF MICHIGAN.

2019 Michigan County Road Investment Plan concludes $2 billion additional annual investment needed for county road, bridge network

LANSING, MI – More than three decades have passed since the last state-sponsored Highway Needs Study was completed on Michigan’s total road and bridge network. Taking up responsibility for aggregating the investment needed and creating the vision to restore the county road infrastructure, the County Road Association (CRA) of Michigan today released the Michigan County Road Investment Plan. The Investment Plan provides a realistic picture for restoring the 75% of Michigan roads and 52% of bridges under county jurisdiction.



The Michigan County Road Investment Plan of 2019 concluded:

The statewide target investment for the 90,000-mile, 5,700-bridge local network is $3.6 billion annually .

. Of that total, $1.6 billion is already directed to county roads through FY 2019, including legislatively-appropriated income tax dollars and increased annual gas tax and vehicle registration fees through FY 2019. This means a $2 billion additional annual investment is required to achieve county road goals.



CRA has established the same restoration goal for county roads as the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is utilizing:

90% good/fair on federal aid-eligible roads by 2029. These roads currently have an average rating of 45% good/fair across all counties.



For the local road system CRA has set the following goal:

60% good/fair on local, nonfederal aid-eligible roads by 2029. These roads currently have an average rating of 36% across all counties.

The County Road Investment Plan includes a first-of-its-kind look at overall condition of the nonfederal aid-eligible road system. The data shows more than 64% of local and primary county roads (31,000 miles) ineligible for federal aid are in poor condition, compared to 55% (23,000 miles) of the county federal aid-eligible roads. Counties’ 36,500 miles of unpaved road conditions are not included in the report; however, the Investment Plan includes the cost of maintaining the unpaved system.



The Investment Plan addresses only funds needed to preserve and restore the current system, and does not contemplate system improvements (e.g., additional lanes, roundabouts or paving gravel roads).



“This Investment Plan establishes a clear picture of the condition of county transportation infrastructure, which as we all know has suffered from years of underfunding,” said Denise Donohue, CRA director. “This Investment Plan represents 83 county road agencies coming together to share apples-to-apples data to enable a more comprehensive discussion of funding for all roads in Michigan.”



“Virtually every trip a Michigan driver takes includes a county primary and local road. They are vital to Michigan commerce including transporting Michigan’s natural resources from mining to timber and agriculture; to tourism; and our daily trips to stores, work, church and schools,” she said.



The Michigan County Road Investment Plan examined the financial needs of maintenance and capital investment on 90,000 miles of federal aid-eligible and non-federal aid-eligible roads; more than 5,700 bridges; and buildings, facilities and equipment that are critical components to running an efficient county road agency.



It represents the first needs study performed on the county road system since 1985 when the state discontinued its Michigan Highway Needs Study that looked at the three jurisdictional entities: county road commissions (75% of road miles); municipal agencies (17%); and the Michigan Department of Transportation (8%). The state had commissioned the study with a multi-agency coordinating committee from 1948-1985 with off-the-top Michigan Transportation Funds.



A consultant performed the study for CRA during the first quarter of 2019, with assistance from the Baraga, Barry, Kent and Oakland county road commissions.



The 2019 County Road Investment Plan marks the first-ever release of compiled ratings for nonfederal aid-eligible roads across all 83 counties. Federal aid requirements mandate a specific protocol for rating this portion of the county road system. Ratings are not required for nonfederal aid-eligible roads and generally do not appear in the online Michigan Transportation Asset Management Council (TAMC) “dashboards.” A three-person, three-agency, annually-certified panel is required to drive all roads and agree on PASER (Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating) levels; these are published by the TAMC.



Getting PASER levels on the vast miles of county nonfederal roads is often too burdensome and costly for rural road agencies. Most counties do rate their nonfederal roads often with a single individual, meaning the numbers are not submitted to nor published in their entirety by TAMC. The County Road Investment Plan has compiled this information for 74 county road agencies, and used that average for the nine others.



“We are confident this data accurately reflects the current condition and investment needed to restore Michigan’s county road infrastructure,” said Ed Noyola, CRA deputy director and legislative liaison. “Creating a ‘road map’ if you will, of realistic goals for restoring the 75% of roads under county control requires good, current data and we are pleased to be bringing this report to the table.”



Click here to review the County Road Condition Rating: Federal Aid and Nonfederal Aid.



Click here to review the 2019 County Road Investment Plan.



The 83 members of the County Road Association of Michigan represent the unified voice for a safe and efficient county transportation infrastructure system in Michigan, including appropriate stewardship of the public’s right-of-way in rural and urban Michigan. Collectively, Michigan’s county road agencies manage 75% of all roads in the state, including 90,000 miles of roads and 5,700 bridges. County road agencies also maintain the state’s highway system in 64 counties.