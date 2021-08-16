COVID-19 vaccine community clinics scheduled for two U.P. locations

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids. (April 5, 2021)

STEPHENSON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Protect Michigan Commission have released a weekly list of COVID_19 vaccination clinics.

More clinics will be added to the list, all are currently administering the Pfizer vaccine. Information on the COVID vaccine can be found on Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. All vaccine clinics can be found online in a sortable sheet by location and date.

Two locations in the Upper Peninsula will be hosting the clinics:

Dollar General, Stephenson – S273 US HWY 41

Dollar General, Newberrry – 7753 HWY M123

The clinics will be held between 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. at both locations on the following dates; 8/16, 8/18, 8/20, 8/21, 8/22, 8/23, 8/25, 8/25, 8/27, 8/28, 8/29 and 8/30.

Clinics are subject to change/cancellation due to weather or other unforeseen issues at event locations.