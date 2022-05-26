MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – COVID-19 transmission levels are on the rise in Alger, Luce, Mackinac, and Schoolcraft Counties, according to LMAS District Health Department. Luce, Mackinac, and Schoolcraft Counties have been moved into the high risk category of transmission levels, while Alger has moved up to medium risk.

Cases increased in all four counties between Wednesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Cases increased by 30% in Alger, 62% in Luce, 155% in Schoolcraft during that time.

Mackinac County saw a 5% increase, but LMAS notes transmission levels in the county have already been high for the last two weeks. With the increased use of home tests, the department notes these numbers do not reflect a likely amount of unreported cases.

LMAS added that the CDC recommends that all community members wear secure, high filtration face masks when indoors at public settings and in close proximity to others in areas of high-risk transmission. The recommendation is made as an effort to reduce the continued spread of COVID-19 in the community.

LMAS encourages community members to take the following steps an effort to protect other community members and those most vulnerable:

Get vaccinated, including a booster or fourth dose if eligible,

If you become ill with a fever and other symptoms (sore throat, cough, etc.) stay home until your fever subsides and symptoms improve,

Get tested, and if positive for COVID-19, notify your close contacts and talk to your medical provider about therapeutics,

Wear a well-fitting mask if in close contact with others in an indoor setting.

LMAS says it has free COVID-19 Testing Kits and Masks available to the public at all four LMAS offices – in St. Ignace, Newberry, Manistique and Munising. All households can also now order additional test kits at COVID.gov/tests.

For more information or to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit LMASDHD.org. You can visit COVID.CDC.gov to access the data tracker for the United States, individual states, or by county.