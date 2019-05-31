Critical need for O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood donations

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:
MARQUETTE – The UPHS Regional Blood Center Marquette is experiencing a critical need for O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood types.
If you meet the following requirements, you are eligible to donate:
- Healthy
- Hydrated
- Have not donated in the past eight weeks
- Weigh at least 110 pounds
- At least 17 years of age
Don’t forget to eat two hours prior to making a blood donation and bring a photo ID to the donation site.
The UPHS Regional Blood Center can be reached at (906) 449-1450
and is open during the following hours:
Monday -Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
For more information about blood donation and donation locations visit mgh.org/blood.