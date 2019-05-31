Critical need for O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood donations

MARQUETTE The UPHS Regional Blood Center Marquette is experiencing a critical need for O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood types. 

If you meet the following requirements, you are eligible to donate:

  • Healthy
  • Hydrated
  • Have not donated in the past eight weeks
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds
  • At least 17 years of age

Don’t forget to eat two hours prior to making a blood donation and bring a photo ID to the donation site.

The UPHS Regional Blood Center can be reached at (906) 449-1450 

and is open during the following hours: 

Monday -Thursday 8:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

Friday  7:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

For more information about blood donation and donation locations visit mgh.org/blood

