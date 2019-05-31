Critical need for O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood donations

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE – The UPHS Regional Blood Center Marquette is experiencing a critical need for O-negative, A-negative, and B-negative blood types.

If you meet the following requirements, you are eligible to donate:

Healthy

Hydrated

Have not donated in the past eight weeks

Weigh at least 110 pounds

At least 17 years of age

Don’t forget to eat two hours prior to making a blood donation and bring a photo ID to the donation site.

The UPHS Regional Blood Center can be reached at (906) 449-1450

and is open during the following hours:

Monday -Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information about blood donation and donation locations visit mgh.org/blood.