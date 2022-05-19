MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the South Shore Fishing Association (SSFA) have announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to restore the Marquette Lower Harbor Fish Cleaning Station.

The campaign is aiming to raise $10,000 by July 16, 2022, to be used towards new equipment and updates at the station. If successful, the campaign will receive a matching $10,000 grant through MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places initiative.

Donations for the campaign are being collected here through Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

The crowdfunding page states the project will specifically complete the following:

Replace the 16 year old mechanical components which have been minimally maintained.

Install a Brand New Grinder, with a limited warranty, stainless steel retractors with brushes and other updated fixtures fully accommodating a fully functional and clean workstation.

Relocate the electrical panel away from the water / moisture to a safer, grounded electrical panel along with updated switches. ​

“This restoration of the fish cleaning station will breathe new life into a valuable community asset for residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Michele Wildman, MEDC Senior Vice President of Community Development. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

The campaign’s page states the following regarding the project’s purpose in the community:

The Fish Cleaning Station once a wonderful place for anglers to gather with friends and family to celebrate their catch, tell stories and clean their fish. However, this site has since been used beyond its useful lifecycle. Many anglers have experienced the station working on/off and needing regular repairs.

South Shore Fishing Association has recognized the need to replace the outdated station with new electrical panel, grinding appliance, stainless steel retractors with brushes and other updated fixtures.

The Marina is home to many resident anglers, charter boat captains and visitors from all walks of like. This cleaning station is a staple of the economy and supports local businesses. We hope to restore the gathering of of families and friends throughout the community at a place that has a high demand of anglers and curious visitors alike. Many people visiting the area can stop by and witness the many varieties of fish species, collection of birds and waterfowl and walk through the park. This station draws people from all over the Upper Peninsula, across Michigan, Wisconsin across America and Canada.

If you have any questions or comments, you are encouraged to contact South Shore Fishing Association at (906) 235-1847 or SSFABoard906@gmail.com.

You can visit the crowdfunding campaign page here

If you prefer to donate by check, you are asked to make/mail/drop donations to South Shore Fishing Association at P.O. Box 214, Marquette, Michigan, 49855.