After just 2 seasons cruising the waters of the Great Lakes, a popular cruise line will halt service to that route.

Apparently, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for American Queen Voyages Cruise Line on the Great Lakes this year.

The company which owns The Ocean Navigator, and The Ocean Voyager announced yesterday that they would cease all operations on The Great Lakes at the end of this cruising season. American Queen Voyages entered the Great Lakes market with much fanfare, attracting onlookers in every Upper Peninsula port they visited. The ships docked in Sault Ste Marie, Marquette, Houghton, Mackinac Island, Escanaba, and Detroit. In a press release dated Wednesday, American Queen Voyages said they were ending all cruises on the Great Lakes and concentrating on their more popular US river cruises.

The company also announced they would be selling the two vessels they used on the Great Lakes, The Ocean Voyager, and the Ocean Navigator. The last American Queen Voyage to visit the Upper Peninsula departs Sault Saint Marie on October 4.