Culvert work on M-26 near Dollar Bay starts May 6

Beginning May 6, contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resume work on a culvert replacement project on M-26 over a tributary of Gooseneck Creek near Dollar Bay.

Last year, the culvert was installed; now, roadway reconstruction, paving, and guardrail work will be completed. Work was suspended for the season in early December. The MDOT project costs about $1.3 million to replace the structure, which was damaged during severe flooding in June 2018.

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: M-26

CLOSEST TOWN: Dollar Bay

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 6, 2019

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday,June 14, 2019

PROJECT:

Project map: https://bit.ly/2OvZew2

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

The work will require a single-lane closure with a temporary traffic signal.

SAFETYBENEFITS:

The new culvert will provide a long-term repair for the damaged culvert androadway.