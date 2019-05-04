Culvert work on M-26 near Dollar Bay starts May 6
Beginning May 6, contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resume work on a culvert replacement project on M-26 over a tributary of Gooseneck Creek near Dollar Bay.
Last year, the culvert was installed; now, roadway reconstruction, paving, and guardrail work will be completed. Work was suspended for the season in early December. The MDOT project costs about $1.3 million to replace the structure, which was damaged during severe flooding in June 2018.
COUNTY: Houghton
HIGHWAY: M-26
CLOSEST TOWN: Dollar Bay
ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 6, 2019
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday,June 14, 2019
PROJECT:
Project map: https://bit.ly/2OvZew2
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:
The work will require a single-lane closure with a temporary traffic signal.
SAFETYBENEFITS:
The new culvert will provide a long-term repair for the damaged culvert androadway.
