D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans celebrates Volunteer Appreciation Week amid pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette has a limited staff for their residents, but each week members of the public try to help out anyway they can.

While volunteers aren’t able to be there right now, their efforts are still being appreciated.

Volunteer Appreciation week at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans began on Monday.

“We couldn’t do what we do without them,” said Ron Oja, Administrator, D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

The Jacobetti has had over 150 volunteers this year alone and they are always looking for more help.

“The real needs are the communal activities that we don’t get to take part in right now. The bingo’s, the church services, those are what are really showing up most important to our members.”

Volunteers help the residents all throughout the week. Whenever able to, volunteers flood the halls extending a helping hand.

“Our volunteers will do everything from running bingo, leading church services, to maybe going on community outings or doing the member carnival or running the holiday gift shop.”

Not just the residents, but the staff appreciates everything the volunteers do to help relief some of the work.

“We’ll volunteers are the corner stone to any long-term care facility and we are no exception. They meet so many of the needs of our members that maybe our staff doesn’t have time or the expertise to meet.”

While volunteers are the most appreciated asset to the veterans home.

“There is no way we could possibly provide everything that they provide and do what we have to as well.”

D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans’ press release:

25th is Volunteer Appreciation Week. At the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans (DJJHV), we have over 150 volunteers who donated over 9,000 hours of service to our veterans in the last year.

Volunteers play a very special role at the DJJHV and simply allow us to do more for the veterans who live at the Home.

Volunteers come from many service groups including the American Legion and Auxiliary, AMVETS and Auxiliary, Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution, Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary, the Elks, Marine Corps League, the Masons Military Order of the Purple Heart and Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary, and Vietnam Veterans of America. Additionally, we also have volunteers with no affiliation to any group.

Volunteers help in many ways including running bingo and the Haberdashery, leading church services, providing friendly and comforting visits, helping with community outings and special

events like Member Carnival, Holiday Gift Shop, and picnics.

It is important to note that we also have countless volunteers and volunteer hours that go

unrecorded.

We regularly have service members, local businesses, community groups, teams and organizations from NMU, and area students who come in to assist with special events like our annual luau, monthly Happy Hour, Vegas Days, holiday caroling, and our Veteran’s Day ceremony.

We are blessed with an abundance of support and we are incredibly grateful.

We are able to offer so much more to our veterans because of our volunteers. We would also like to send a thank you to the volunteers who have sewn masks, face shields, surgical caps and made other donations to the DJJHV over the last month to ensure both our members and staff stay safe while we remain vigilant during this challenging time.

To everyone who has volunteered at the DJJHV, we thank you. We want you to know we miss

you and look forward to seeing you again as soon as able.

With gratitude,

Sarah Johnson, Volunteer Coordinator, Ron Oja, Administrator, and all your friends at the DJJHV