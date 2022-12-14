MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Veterans Homes has released a wish list for the 2022 holiday season for each of the three veterans homes it manages across the state. In Marquette, the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is requesting certain clothing, personal care, and entertainment items for the Veterans the home serves locally.

Additionally, monetary donations in support of the home’s life enrichment fund are greatly appreciated to help provide Veterans with events like community outings, music therapy, fun and functional exercise equipment, fishing derbies, and more.

The following are some of the items Michigan Veterans Homes are requesting this Christmas:

Clothing:

Shoes With Velcro Straps (Men’s 10W-11½W only)

Men’s Long Sleeve T-Shirts (L-2XL only)

Flannel Shirts—Soft, Heavyweight (L-2XL only)

Men’s Boxer Briefs (S-3XL)

Personal Care Items:

High Quality Disposable Razors (ex. Gillette Fusion, Proglide or Mach 3)

High Quality Lotions (ex. Cera Ve, Eucerin)

3-in-1 (Shampoo, Conditioner & Body Wash)

Shampoo

Body Wash

Large Face Watches w/XL stretchy expandable bands (Please pull pin to stop battery)

Lens Wipes (Individually Wrapped)

Body Pillows with Pillowcases

Any personal care items donated are asked to be new with an unopened package.

Entertainment:

Portable CD players with headphone jacks

Marq-Tran ticket books

2023 Wall Calendars (cars, animals, UP scenes, NFL)

AA, AAA, & C Batteries

Forever Stamps

Monetary donations to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans can be made online here or by check mailed to 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855. If writing a check, you are asked to indicate the fund designation “Life Enrichment” in the memo section of the check.

Items can be dropped off at the building’s main entrance, or eith contactless drop-off at the building’s west entrance on Fisher St between the flower beds from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At this time, the home says it is not in need of books, puzzles, winter hats, socks, gloves, blankets or throws, clothing protectors, greeting cards, any used clothing, or other items not on the wish list. You can find the full wish list here.

For more information or to coordinate a time to drop off in-kind donations, you can contact Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Sarah Johnson at johnsons93@michigan.gov or 906-226-3576 Ext: 2520396

You can learn more about donating to Michigan Veterans Homes here.