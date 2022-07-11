MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti (MVHDJJ) will be hosting their 25th annual Charity Golf Outing to support the life enrichment fund that helps improve the quality of life for the members. The outing will take place at the Marquette Heritage Golf Course with tee time set for 10 am.

“We greatly appreciate our legacy supporters as they have been incredibly generous and instrumental in the success of our golf outing,” said Ann Barsch, coordinator for the MVHDJJ Charity Golf Outing. “A successful golf outing leads to greater support of our life enrichment fund which improves the quality of life for our members through experiences, therapeutic programming and tangible items like fishing equipment, holiday parties, bingo games and other enriching activities.”

The outing is limited to 36 teams and each player package includes 18 holes of golf, one golf cart seat, prizes and a lunch. Registration and payment are due to the home with payment by July 20. Sponsor and team registration checks can be written to MVHDJJ and mailed to 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855. The home has asked that checks be earmarked Life Enrichment – Golf.

Donations of gift certificates or raffle items may be mailed, dropped off Monday through Friday from 7:30 am until 4 pm in the lobby at the main entrance or picked up upon request.

Registration for the four person scramble is open. To register click here.