Day in the Life of a Yooper: Lawry's Pasty Shop Video

MARQUETTE -- Have you ever wondered what the day in the life of a true yooper is like? Well, Local 3's, Korinne Griffith, is on the mission to spend a day in the life of a yooper at their yooper job.

Today's stop? Lawry's Pasty Shop in Marquette.

One of the first things you think of when you hear 'yooper' is a pasty, so what better place to spend the day than making pasties...and maybe eating some too.

Addie Kennedy, Great-Grandaughter of Founder Madelyne Lawry, says, "My name is Addie and I am the great granddaughter of the founder, Madelyne Lawry. My great grandma Madelyne started the shop for all of the miners that would come through. She would make them in the morning and then set up shop at the mine and it became such a big thing she opened up a storefront. We've been making pasties ever since."

So, what does a 'day in the life' working at Lawry's entail?

Kennedy says, "I'm going to show you how to make a pasty. We're going to put everything together, all the meat, rutabaga, potatoes. Then I'll show you how to crimp."

It was a fun and exciting day at Lawry's Pasty Shop. Don't miss out on the full video on our YouTube page. Click here to watch!

