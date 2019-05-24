Deal reached to lower Michigan auto insurance
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Democratic governor and Republican leaders announced Friday morning that they've reached an agreement on legislation to cut the country's highest insurance premiums.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that the "agreement in concept" will "will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers." Details weren't immediately released, but she says the deal will cut rates for drivers and offer choices among coverage levels.
"The deal ... establishes more uniform and structured compensation levels for medical providers; and removes the ability of insurance companies to discriminate based on non-driving factors," she said.
Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement that the wait now is over after decades of inaction in Michigan.
"Today's vote will be a significant victory for the hard-working people of Michigan that will finally fix our broken car insurance system and deliver real, meaningful rate relief for families, seniors and household budgets all over the state," they said.
The Legislature is convening for a rare Friday session, when a bill is scheduled for a vote. The measure previously drew a veto threat from Whitmer. Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection, or PIP, benefits with their auto insurance policy.
PIP benefits on average make up half of auto premiums. Voters in 1992 and 1994 defeated insurance industry-backed ballot proposals to cap medical benefits.
The average premium in Michigan — which is $2,693, according to the most recent report from The Zebra, an insurance comparison website — is 83% higher than the national average of $1,470. Detroit's premium on average is $5,464, far surpassing any other U.S. city.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and others filed a lawsuit last year asking that the 1973 no-fault law be declared unconstitutional for failing to provide "fair and equitable" insurance rates. Duggan, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday that the agreement is "outstanding" and "will cut rates for Michigan drivers significantly."
Statement from Gov. Whitmer on Passage of Bipartisan Auto No-Fault Reform Legislation
“Today’s vote is truly historic. We've accomplished more in the last five months than in the last five years. This votedemonstrates that when both parties work together and build bridges, we can solve problems and make life better for the people of Michigan.
"This plan will help drivers from Detroit all the way to the U.P. It guarantees lower auto insurance rates for eight years, protects people’s choice to pick their own insurance and coverage options while preserving the safety net, and bans insurance companies from using discriminatory non-driving factors when setting rates.
"We still have more important work ahead of us to build a stronger Michigan for everyone. Now we must seize on this momentum to pass a strong, bipartisan budget that raises the revenue we need to improve education and skills training, clean up our drinking water, and fix the damn roads. Let’s get to work, and let’s get it done.”
Michigan AG Nessel Issues Statement On the Legislature's Overhaul of the State's Auto Insurance System
“After reviewing today’s legislation that overhauls Michigan’s auto insurance system, I feel confident that the Attorney General’s office will have the statutory tools we need to vigorously and thoroughly investigate and prosecute auto insurance fraud in Michigan.
“Once this legislation is signed into law, our office will continue to do what we do best: investigate and prosecute crime. To that effect, I look forward to expanding our cooperative relationship with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services so our collaborative efforts can have the greatest impact on protecting Michigan citizens. There are few places where this is more important than in the insurance industry where our team is laser focused on protecting drivers from price gouging and other shameful tactics that have been used in the past.”
State Rep. Sara Cambensy of Marquette:
“After another week of negotiations to reform Michigan’s Auto No-Fault laws, we made further progress to save constituents money by passing a monumental change in our car insurance laws. Most important to me, we gave the Attorney General and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services back the authority to go after the estimated $800 million in fraudulent no-fault claims each year. This exorbitant number shows just how out-of-control fraudulent car insurance claims in Michigan have become, and why we had to send a clear message today that that fraud will not be tolerated any longer.
“Every major interest group involved in no-fault insurance took a hit with this bill. Today’s vote was a vote that the people of Michigan adamantly demanded and rightfully deserved. This bill makes big changes and is not perfect. While the work is not done and there is more we can do, this is a huge step forward for Michigan families and our state.”
State Rep. Jason Sheppard of Temperance:
“I know Gov. Whitmer said she was done playing games two weeks ago, but I’m glad to see she finally decided to stop playing politics on the largest issue facing drivers on our roads. This has been a top priority of mine for the entire five years I’ve been in the Michigan House. Now, we’re on the verge of historic bipartisan reforms that will save families in Monroe County and all across Michigan hundreds of dollars a year on their car insurance bills. After negotiations with the governor, the solution we are sending to her desk for her signature delivers a big win for Michigan drivers. The plan guarantees significant savings for drivers by giving them freedom to choose coverage options that best meet their needs, ending price gouging by medical providers and strengthening important consumer protections.”
State Rep. Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain:
“Although it took longer than we would’ve liked, I’m pleased we were able to get the governor and her special interest allies to agree on a solution to the largest pocketbook issue burdening Upper Peninsula drivers. This is a huge victory for Michigan families despite Gov. Whitmer’s several failures to score a home run for medical providers, ambulance-chasing lawyers and insurance companies. This solution allows drivers to opt out of medical coverage through their car insurance policies in spite of the governor claiming it was a ‘non-starter.’ I urge her to sign these historic reforms as soon as they reach her desk so drivers can receive the guaranteed rate relief they have long asked for and deserve.”
State Rep. Joe Bellino of Monroe:
“While I’m delighted we have convinced Gov. Whitmer and her friends to get on board to support landmark car insurance reforms, make no mistake – these past two weeks of ‘negotiations’ were the governor’s and Democrats’ joint effort to cut savings for drivers and their families. All, unfortunately, to soften the blow for the same big, powerful players that have blocked reform for decades. We didn’t back down – we pushed right back and advocated for driver savings. The result? Reforms that aren’t much different than the reforms she threatened to veto just two weeks ago. Now that political games are over, I hope the governor wastes no time signing this long-overdue bipartisan solution saving Monroe and Wayne county drivers up to 50 percent on their car insurance premiums.”
McBroom: Money-saving auto insurance reforms headed to governor
LANSING, Mich. — A comprehensive bipartisan plan to lower auto insurance rates in the state was finalized on Friday, said Sen. Ed McBroom, who voted in support of the plan.
“Drivers in the Upper Peninsula and throughout Michigan pay the most expensive car insurance rates in the country — the system is broken, and today we acted to fix it,” said McBroom, R-Vulcan. “I am glad that we were able to come together to approve this long-overdue reform to help make driving in our state more affordable for everyone.”
Michigan drivers pay the highest auto insurance rates in the country — 83% higher than the national average, according to an October 2018 report. A University of Michigan study also said that auto insurance rates are unaffordable in 97% of the state’s ZIP codes.
Key components of the plan include:
- Requiring auto insurers to provide customers with a range of personal injury protection (PIP) options, including the ability to opt out of PIP coverage entirely if an individual has other qualified health coverage, including Medicare, a $50,000 policy for Medicaid enrollees, a $250,000 policy, a $500,000 policy, and an unlimited medical benefit policy;
- Reducing the annual per-vehicle Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association fee by 80% for all above options other than unlimited;
- Strengthening the insurance fraud division within the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services to empower law enforcement to crack down on auto insurance fraud;
- Ending excessive health care costs related to auto insurance claims by implementing a fee schedule to cap the amount providers can charge for care offered; and
- Eliminating or regulating many nondriving rating factors, such as sex or marital status, to ensure a level playing field.
“The extreme high cost of auto insurance is the number one issue I heard about from constituents,” McBroom said. “All of us are looking forward to the relief our families, businesses and communities will have from these significant changes.”
Senate Bill 1 heads to the governor for her signature.
