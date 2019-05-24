Deal reached to lower Michigan auto insurance

Follow @WJMN_Local3

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's Democratic governor and Republican leaders announced Friday morning that they've reached an agreement on legislation to cut the country's highest insurance premiums.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement that the "agreement in concept" will "will lower costs and protect coverage for Michigan drivers." Details weren't immediately released, but she says the deal will cut rates for drivers and offer choices among coverage levels.

"The deal ... establishes more uniform and structured compensation levels for medical providers; and removes the ability of insurance companies to discriminate based on non-driving factors," she said.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said in a statement that the wait now is over after decades of inaction in Michigan.

"Today's vote will be a significant victory for the hard-working people of Michigan that will finally fix our broken car insurance system and deliver real, meaningful rate relief for families, seniors and household budgets all over the state," they said.

The Legislature is convening for a rare Friday session, when a bill is scheduled for a vote. The measure previously drew a veto threat from Whitmer. Michigan is the only state to require that drivers buy unlimited personal injury protection, or PIP, benefits with their auto insurance policy.

PIP benefits on average make up half of auto premiums. Voters in 1992 and 1994 defeated insurance industry-backed ballot proposals to cap medical benefits.

The average premium in Michigan — which is $2,693, according to the most recent report from The Zebra, an insurance comparison website — is 83% higher than the national average of $1,470. Detroit's premium on average is $5,464, far surpassing any other U.S. city.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and others filed a lawsuit last year asking that the 1973 no-fault law be declared unconstitutional for failing to provide "fair and equitable" insurance rates. Duggan, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday that the agreement is "outstanding" and "will cut rates for Michigan drivers significantly."

Statement from Gov. Whitmer on Passage of Bipartisan Auto No-Fault Reform Legislation

“Today’s vote is truly historic. We've accomplished more in the last five months than in the last five years. This votedemonstrates that when both parties work together and build bridges, we can solve problems and make life better for the people of Michigan. "This plan will help drivers from Detroit all the way to the U.P. It guarantees lower auto insurance rates for eight years, protects people’s choice to pick their own insurance and coverage options while preserving the safety net, and bans insurance companies from using discriminatory non-driving factors when setting rates. "We still have more important work ahead of us to build a stronger Michigan for everyone. Now we must seize on this momentum to pass a strong, bipartisan budget that raises the revenue we need to improve education and skills training, clean up our drinking water, and fix the damn roads. Let’s get to work, and let’s get it done.”

Michigan AG Nessel Issues Statement On the Legislature's Overhaul of the State's Auto Insurance System

“After reviewing today’s legislation that overhauls Michigan’s auto insurance system, I feel confident that the Attorney General’s office will have the statutory tools we need to vigorously and thoroughly investigate and prosecute auto insurance fraud in Michigan.

“Once this legislation is signed into law, our office will continue to do what we do best: investigate and prosecute crime. To that effect, I look forward to expanding our cooperative relationship with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services so our collaborative efforts can have the greatest impact on protecting Michigan citizens. There are few places where this is more important than in the insurance industry where our team is laser focused on protecting drivers from price gouging and other shameful tactics that have been used in the past.”

State Rep. Sara Cambensy of Marquette:

“After another week of negotiations to reform Michigan’s Auto No-Fault laws, we made further progress to save constituents money by passing a monumental change in our car insurance laws. Most important to me, we gave the Attorney General and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services back the authority to go after the estimated $800 million in fraudulent no-fault claims each year. This exorbitant number shows just how out-of-control fraudulent car insurance claims in Michigan have become, and why we had to send a clear message today that that fraud will not be tolerated any longer.

“Every major interest group involved in no-fault insurance took a hit with this bill. Today’s vote was a vote that the people of Michigan adamantly demanded and rightfully deserved. This bill makes big changes and is not perfect. While the work is not done and there is more we can do, this is a huge step forward for Michigan families and our state.”